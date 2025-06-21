Flood Chaos in Bihar: Dam Breaches and Engineer Suspensions
Flood-like conditions have erupted in Bihar's Nalanda district due to damaged dams caused by increased water levels in the Falgu River. Seven engineers were suspended for negligence. Relief efforts are underway, including food and water distribution, as well as the deployment of NDRF teams for rescue operations.
- Country:
- India
A flood-like situation emerged in Bihar's Nalanda district following heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, leading to the breaching of several small dams along the Falgu River. The state water resources department has suspended seven engineers for negligence.
According to the Disaster Management Department, authorities released 73,000 cusecs of water from Uderasthan Barrage in Jehanabad on June 19. The sudden influx damaged dams across Nalanda, Jehanabad, and Patna, inundating areas like Hilsa and Karaiparsurai.
Efforts to alleviate the situation are ongoing, with relief materials distributed and NDRF teams deployed. The state is working rapidly to repair damaged embankments under the guidance of Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Charts New Disaster Management Vision at National Conference
Tech Triumph: Amit Shah Unveils Major Platforms for Disaster Management
India Emerges as a Global Leader in Disaster Management
India's Decade of Disaster Management Transformation
Amit Shah Hails India's Ascent to Global Leadership in Disaster Management