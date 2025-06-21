Flash Floods Ravage Odisha: State Mobilizes Rescue Efforts

A catastrophic flash flood in Odisha's Balasore district has impacted over 50,000 residents, as the sudden release of water from Chandil Dam in Jharkhand swamped villages across several blocks. An ongoing rescue and relief effort, intensified by government urgency, aims to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

Authorities report that the river Subarnarekha has surpassed its critical danger mark, flooding 61 villages across four blocks. The situation has prompted the deployment of multiple disaster response teams and the opening of emergency relief kitchens to provide necessities like food, medicine, and shelter to stranded populations.

With key personnel on high alert, all municipal services are focused on disaster response. Officials are maintaining strict oversight of the evolving situation, as efforts continue to evacuate residents and manage the crisis effectively, awaiting a hoped-for decrease in water levels. Support from the state's highest levels continues to flow.

