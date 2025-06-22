Marco Rubio Warns Iran: Retaliation Would Be a Grave Mistake

In an alert to the Iranian government, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday urged caution following American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Appearing on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,' Rubio warned Tehran that any form of retaliation would be perceived as a significant misstep by the Iranian authorities.

Rubio, also serving as a national security adviser, underlined the potential consequences of escalating aggression, characterizing retaliatory acts as a grave error for Iran.

