Marco Rubio Warns Iran: Retaliation Would Be a Grave Mistake

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned Iran against retaliating to U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. During a Fox News interview, Rubio emphasized that any retaliation would be considered Iran's biggest mistake, potentially escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:42 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

In an alert to the Iranian government, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday urged caution following American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Appearing on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,' Rubio warned Tehran that any form of retaliation would be perceived as a significant misstep by the Iranian authorities.

Rubio, also serving as a national security adviser, underlined the potential consequences of escalating aggression, characterizing retaliatory acts as a grave error for Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

