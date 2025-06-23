Tragedy Strikes Badrinath Highway: Landslide Claims a Life

A devastating landslide occurred on the Badrinath national highway, claiming the life of a pilgrim from Haryana. The woman's husband and daughter were also harmed in the tragic incident.

Local authorities, including District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, confirmed the situation, noting that the injured duo had been transported to Pipalkoti for urgent medical attention.

Teams from the police and State Disaster Response Force quickly mobilized to initiate relief and rescue operations. Traffic disruptions ensued along the highway as the landslide debris obstructed the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)