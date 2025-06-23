Left Menu

UN Mission Raises Alarm Over Possible War Crimes in Israel's Airstrikes on Iran

A UN fact-finding mission raised concerns over Israel's airstrikes on Iran, suggesting possible international humanitarian law violations. The strikes have killed civilians, including aid workers, and damaged critical sites. The lack of advance warning and effective shelters heightens the risks, and arbitrary arrests in Iran further complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:55 IST
UN Mission Raises Alarm Over Possible War Crimes in Israel's Airstrikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations fact-finding mission has raised serious concerns regarding Israel's airstrikes on Iran, suggesting that these attacks may have violated international humanitarian law. The strikes, which began on June 13, have resulted in significant civilian casualties, including the deaths of aid workers and residents in Tehran.

In a series of statements, the mission highlighted the extensive damage inflicted on vital sites, such as a clinic for autistic children and a hospital in Kermanshah. The lack of adequate warning systems and shelters has exacerbated the danger, prompting millions to flee the capital.

Furthermore, the mission underscored issues surrounding arbitrary arrests by Iranian authorities, who detained activists and journalists under espionage charges. The experts urge the protection of detainees near bombing sites and caution against further threats to civilian safety and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025