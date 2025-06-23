Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Delhi Banquet Hall: 24 Fire Tenders Mobilized

A large fire erupted at the Golden Banquet Hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar, prompting the deployment of 24 fire tenders by Delhi Fire Services. No casualties have been reported. The area has been secured by police, and an investigation will follow once the fire is controlled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:43 IST
Inferno Erupts at Delhi Banquet Hall: 24 Fire Tenders Mobilized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a massive fire consumed parts of the Golden Banquet Hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar on Monday evening. Quick to respond, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) pressed into action, dispatching 24 fire tenders to curb the raging flames, according to an official statement.

Authorities confirmed that, fortunately, no casualties have yet been reported from the incident. Receiving the emergency call at approximately 8:47 pm, the fire department initially sent 18 fire tenders to the scene, with an additional six following to bolster the firefighting efforts.

Thick smoke spiraled into the night sky, creating a daunting visual as the fire relentlessly continued. Police and medical teams are on standby, maintaining safety perimeters, while vehicle routes have been redirected. The cause of the fire remains unknown, pending further investigation post-cooling operations.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025