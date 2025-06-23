Inferno Erupts at Delhi Banquet Hall: 24 Fire Tenders Mobilized
A large fire erupted at the Golden Banquet Hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar, prompting the deployment of 24 fire tenders by Delhi Fire Services. No casualties have been reported. The area has been secured by police, and an investigation will follow once the fire is controlled.
In a dramatic turn of events, a massive fire consumed parts of the Golden Banquet Hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar on Monday evening. Quick to respond, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) pressed into action, dispatching 24 fire tenders to curb the raging flames, according to an official statement.
Authorities confirmed that, fortunately, no casualties have yet been reported from the incident. Receiving the emergency call at approximately 8:47 pm, the fire department initially sent 18 fire tenders to the scene, with an additional six following to bolster the firefighting efforts.
Thick smoke spiraled into the night sky, creating a daunting visual as the fire relentlessly continued. Police and medical teams are on standby, maintaining safety perimeters, while vehicle routes have been redirected. The cause of the fire remains unknown, pending further investigation post-cooling operations.
