Uplifted Spirits: Germany's Business Confidence Surges
Germany's business morale rose more than predicted in June, as evidenced by the Ifo institute's business climate index climbing to 88.4 from 87.5 in May. This exceeded analysts' expectations, who forecasted a rise to 88.2.
24-06-2025
Germany
