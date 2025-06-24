Harnessing Fog: The Atacama's Agricultural Revolution

In Chile's Atacama Desert, considered the driest in the world, a groundbreaking initiative is underway to capture water directly from the air. By employing nets to extract moisture from fog, researchers and farmers are cultivating lettuce and lemons, addressing water scarcity in this arid region.

Orlando Rojas, president of the Atacama Fog Catchers Association, highlighted their success in growing hydroponic lettuce using only fog water, a necessity in areas that experience years without rainfall. "Our previous crops were unsuccessful, prompting us to focus on lettuce," Rojas explained near Chanaral in the desert.

The UC Atacama Desert Center is launching a web mapping platform to pinpoint potential fog-water harvesting sites. This initiative aims to expand cultivation opportunities, offering a solution to water scarcity in various regions. Despite the harsh conditions, the mesh system collects 1,000 to 1,400 liters of water, enabling life and agriculture to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)