Harnessing Fog: The Atacama's Agricultural Revolution
In Chile's Atacama Desert, researchers and growers are pioneering methods to harvest water from fog for agriculture. Using nets, they collect moisture to grow crops like lettuce and lemons. A new online mapping platform aims to identify ideal locations for fog-water farming across this arid region.
In Chile's Atacama Desert, considered the driest in the world, a groundbreaking initiative is underway to capture water directly from the air. By employing nets to extract moisture from fog, researchers and farmers are cultivating lettuce and lemons, addressing water scarcity in this arid region.
Orlando Rojas, president of the Atacama Fog Catchers Association, highlighted their success in growing hydroponic lettuce using only fog water, a necessity in areas that experience years without rainfall. "Our previous crops were unsuccessful, prompting us to focus on lettuce," Rojas explained near Chanaral in the desert.
The UC Atacama Desert Center is launching a web mapping platform to pinpoint potential fog-water harvesting sites. This initiative aims to expand cultivation opportunities, offering a solution to water scarcity in various regions. Despite the harsh conditions, the mesh system collects 1,000 to 1,400 liters of water, enabling life and agriculture to thrive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atacama
- Fog
- water
- agriculture
- hydroponics
- Chile
- research
- desert
- moisture
- resources
ALSO READ
SEBI's New FAQs: Navigating the Updated Research Analyst Regulations
NIH Director Urges Resolution Over Research Grant Stalemate
End of an Era: Gareca Departs as Chile's World Cup Dreams Dashed
Hopeful Resolutions: NIH Director's Vision for Restoring Research Grants
NIH Funding Cuts: A Looming Crisis for U.S. Research