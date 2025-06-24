Delhi's Pothole Miracle: A Day of Transformation

The Delhi government launched a groundbreaking campaign, filling 3,433 potholes in just one day. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma hailed the effort as a demonstration of commitment to end perpetual delays and inefficiencies.

The initiative, a collaboration involving joint teams from various agencies, unfolded ahead of the monsoon season and aimed at enhancing infrastructure resilience across the city. Minister Verma visited multiple sites to monitor progress, underscoring the resolute intent behind the operation.

This concerted effort, supported by several ministers and BJP MLAs who showcased it on social media, underscores a proactive governance approach. With a robust workforce and resources mobilized, Delhi is poised to improve commuting conditions, ushering in safer transit for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)