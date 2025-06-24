Left Menu

Delhi's Pothole Miracle: A Day of Transformation

In a single day, Delhi's Public Works Department filled 3,433 potholes, marking a significant commitment to infrastructure improvement. Led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the initiative involved over 1,000 workers and aimed to demonstrate that Delhi can overcome bureaucratic delays. The campaign precedes the monsoon season with readiness efforts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government launched a groundbreaking campaign, filling 3,433 potholes in just one day. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma hailed the effort as a demonstration of commitment to end perpetual delays and inefficiencies.

The initiative, a collaboration involving joint teams from various agencies, unfolded ahead of the monsoon season and aimed at enhancing infrastructure resilience across the city. Minister Verma visited multiple sites to monitor progress, underscoring the resolute intent behind the operation.

This concerted effort, supported by several ministers and BJP MLAs who showcased it on social media, underscores a proactive governance approach. With a robust workforce and resources mobilized, Delhi is poised to improve commuting conditions, ushering in safer transit for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

