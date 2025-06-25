Scorching Heatwave Sizzles Northeast U.S.
A major heatwave is impacting the U.S. Northeast, with cities like Washington and Boston experiencing record-breaking temperatures. The extreme weather is disrupting public transport and affecting sectors such as construction and agriculture. Relief is expected as temperatures are set to decrease later in the week.
A punishing heatwave has gripped millions across the U.S. Northeast, leading to record-setting temperatures on Tuesday. Cities like Washington and Boston are witnessing unprecedented highs, forecasted to breach previous records by several degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The oppressive heat is disrupting public transit systems, as Amtrak plans to reduce train speeds between major routes to ensure passenger safety. Meanwhile, construction firms are taking protective measures for their labor force, emphasizing hydration and safety amidst the brutal conditions.
Apart from personal inconveniences, the soaring temperatures pose challenges to agriculture in regions like Saskatchewan, Canada, where farmers report heat-related crop damage. While relief is anticipated with cooling temperatures later in the week, the current situation underscores the severe impact of extreme weather events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction
Adani Group Powers the Construction of World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge
Haryana's Irrigation Department Under Scrutiny Amid Construction Material Failures
Defense rests in Karen Read trial, says she was framed for Boston police officer boyfriend's death, reports AP.
Odisha Prepares for the Grand Rath Yatra: Awe-Inspiring Rituals and Chariot Construction Underway