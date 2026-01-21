Negligence Unveiled: Fatal Noida Tragedy Exposes Construction Woes

A builder connected to the tragic death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Greater Noida has been apprehended, as authorities intensify their investigation into alleged negligence by the local authority.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned Noida Authority officials, scrutinizing a history of ignored warnings about site hazards from developers.

The incident, highlighting severe lapses in infrastructure maintenance, has led to public outrage and accountability measures, including the removal of a key authority executive and arrest of a real estate director.

