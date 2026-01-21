Left Menu

Bandh Halts Life but Stays Peaceful: Arunachal Faces Mosque Construction Controversy

A 24-hour bandh in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, called over alleged illegal mosque constructions, caused widespread disruption while remaining peaceful. The protest, organized by the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, demands demolition of the mosques. Authorities declared the shutdown illegal, yet educational activities were allowed to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 24-hour bandh disrupted life in parts of Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday, as a response to alleged illegal mosque constructions. Despite the shutdown, described as peaceful by police, normal activities were considerably affected with closed shops and empty roads.

The demonstration, led by the Ziro unit of the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, demands the demolition of two mosques under construction at Suluya and Pare Ami. Police claim these constructions lack proper documentation and proceeded under questionable agreements with landowners.

While the district administration issued prohibitory orders against the bandh, protesters respected provisions allowing students to attend examinations. The main highway remained open, ensuring connectivity for neighboring districts. The authorities confirmed full cooperation from protestors, as the day proceeded without any incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

