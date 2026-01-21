Bandh Halts Life but Stays Peaceful: Arunachal Faces Mosque Construction Controversy

A 24-hour bandh disrupted life in parts of Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday, as a response to alleged illegal mosque constructions. Despite the shutdown, described as peaceful by police, normal activities were considerably affected with closed shops and empty roads.

The demonstration, led by the Ziro unit of the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, demands the demolition of two mosques under construction at Suluya and Pare Ami. Police claim these constructions lack proper documentation and proceeded under questionable agreements with landowners.

While the district administration issued prohibitory orders against the bandh, protesters respected provisions allowing students to attend examinations. The main highway remained open, ensuring connectivity for neighboring districts. The authorities confirmed full cooperation from protestors, as the day proceeded without any incidents.

