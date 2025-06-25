Marine Mammals Showcase Innovation with Seaweed Tools

Killer whales, known for their exceptional intelligence and complex social behaviors, have been observed using seaweed as tools. Researchers using drones in the Salish Sea documented the behavior, termed 'allokelping,' where these marine mammals use seaweed to groom each other, a rare instance of tool use in aquatic environments.

On another front, Europe's ambitious plan to establish a leading satellite manufacturing venture is facing significant delays. Amid French calls for urgency, debates over costs and potential participants are stalling progress of this joint effort dubbed 'Project Bromo,' which seeks to rival established players like China and Elon Musk's Starlink.

