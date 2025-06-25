Left Menu

Marine Mammals Showcase Innovation with Seaweed Tools

Recent studies highlight the intelligence of killer whales, revealing their use of seaweed as grooming tools in a behavior called 'allokelping.' Observed via drones in the Salish Sea, this discovery provides rare insight into marine mammals' tool use. Meanwhile, Europe's satellite venture faces delays and ongoing debates on costs and competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST
Killer whales, known for their exceptional intelligence and complex social behaviors, have been observed using seaweed as tools. Researchers using drones in the Salish Sea documented the behavior, termed 'allokelping,' where these marine mammals use seaweed to groom each other, a rare instance of tool use in aquatic environments.

On another front, Europe's ambitious plan to establish a leading satellite manufacturing venture is facing significant delays. Amid French calls for urgency, debates over costs and potential participants are stalling progress of this joint effort dubbed 'Project Bromo,' which seeks to rival established players like China and Elon Musk's Starlink.

(With inputs from agencies.)

