Harnessing the Potential of Secondary Forests for Climate Mitigation

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have highlighted the overlooked potential of naturally-regenerating secondary forests in combating climate change. Published in Nature Climate Change, the research reveals these forests' ability to absorb carbon up to eight times faster than newly planted forests, yet they remain underutilized by policymakers.

Despite companies investing heavily in reforestation projects for carbon credits, secondary forests often aren't allowed to regenerate to maturity due to various challenges, including deforestation and a lack of supportive policies. Notably, only a mere 6% of these forests survive past two decades across the tropics.

Experts argue that policy loopholes significantly hinder the growth of secondary forests, as seen in the Amazon Soy Moratorium's unintended consequences. As a result, many regrowing forests are prematurely cleared, wasting their substantial carbon mitigation potential, according to reforestation scientist Susan Cook-Patton.

(With inputs from agencies.)