Left Menu

Harnessing the Potential of Secondary Forests for Climate Mitigation

Naturally-regenerating secondary forests hold immense potential to absorb carbon quickly, but they're often overlooked in climate policies. These forests can remove carbon up to eight times faster per hectare than new plantations. Only 6% of them reach two decades of regrowth due to policy loopholes and deforestation cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:33 IST
Harnessing the Potential of Secondary Forests for Climate Mitigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have highlighted the overlooked potential of naturally-regenerating secondary forests in combating climate change. Published in Nature Climate Change, the research reveals these forests' ability to absorb carbon up to eight times faster than newly planted forests, yet they remain underutilized by policymakers.

Despite companies investing heavily in reforestation projects for carbon credits, secondary forests often aren't allowed to regenerate to maturity due to various challenges, including deforestation and a lack of supportive policies. Notably, only a mere 6% of these forests survive past two decades across the tropics.

Experts argue that policy loopholes significantly hinder the growth of secondary forests, as seen in the Amazon Soy Moratorium's unintended consequences. As a result, many regrowing forests are prematurely cleared, wasting their substantial carbon mitigation potential, according to reforestation scientist Susan Cook-Patton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025