Government Boosts 46 Cutting-Edge Research Projects with Bold Investment

In a strategic move to cement New Zealand’s position as a hub of high-value innovation, the Government has announced funding for 46 ground-breaking research projects through the Endeavour Fund, the country’s largest contestable research investment initiative. Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr Shane Reti, unveiled the winners under the Smart Ideas stream of the fund, spotlighting the role of scientific inquiry in driving economic and societal transformation.

The selected projects span multiple frontiers of science and technology, including quantum computing, advanced medical diagnostics, climate forecasting, sustainable agriculture, and artificial intelligence. These early-stage, high-risk ventures are intended to test bold concepts and rapidly deliver solutions to pressing national challenges.

Smart Ideas: Fueling Bold, Early-Stage Innovation

The Smart Ideas component of the Endeavour Fund is specifically geared toward catalysing visionary research that may otherwise struggle to find initial support. The programme provides funding in the range of NZD 400,000 to NZD 1 million per project, over a two- to three-year period. It is designed to back researchers who are thinking outside the box and working on potentially disruptive technologies.

Dr Reti emphasized the fund's pivotal role in shaping New Zealand’s innovation economy:

“Our research institutions and firms deepen our talent pipeline and grow the value of our technology exports. Supporting early-stage, high-impact research is part of our plan to foster innovation and drive growth.”

According to MBIE, the criteria for funding include scientific merit, potential for real-world application, contribution to national well-being, and ability to foster capability in New Zealand's science system.

A Broad Spectrum of Scientific Endeavour

This year’s funding round features a diverse array of research domains, reflecting New Zealand's varied economic and environmental needs. Among the funded projects are:

AI-powered pest control systems to reduce pesticide usage in agriculture and protect native ecosystems.

Next-generation cardiac diagnostic tools that promise earlier and more accurate detection of heart disease.

Advanced quantum computing models for solving complex simulations and data-heavy challenges in finance and logistics.

Dynamic climate forecasting tools that provide localized, real-time predictions to support decision-making in farming and infrastructure planning.

Novel bioengineered soil treatments aimed at enhancing carbon sequestration and improving drought resistance.

These projects are expected to deliver measurable outcomes that feed directly into sectors like healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and environmental management.

Strategic Growth Through Science

Dr Reti highlighted the broader benefits of the programme, noting that many of these research projects act as springboards for future industries:

“These investments are about more than just research. They grow capability, attract global partnerships, and create industries of the future.”

The funding not only fuels local innovation but also makes New Zealand an attractive partner in global scientific collaborations. By advancing frontier science, the country aims to build economic resilience and international competitiveness.

MBIE’s Role and Future Outlook

Administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the Endeavour Fund is New Zealand’s flagship investment tool in public-good research. It is open to universities, Crown Research Institutes, private sector R&D firms, and not-for-profit organisations.

With continued support for daring and high-impact ideas, the Government hopes to reshape New Zealand's research landscape and help position the country at the leading edge of global innovation.

Further details and a full list of the funded projects can be accessed on MBIE’s official site: 🔗 Currently Funded Smart Ideas