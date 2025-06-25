Pune Metro Rail Project Phase 2: Boosting Urban Mobility

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, which includes two elevated corridors expanding over 12.75 km with an estimated cost of Rs 3,626 crore. In a session led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government approved the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi corridors as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi line under Phase 1.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that these corridors will feature 13 stations, bridging the fast-growing suburbs like Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, and Wagholi. This initiative is designed to align with Pune's Comprehensive Mobility Plan, potentially increasing the use of public transport and addressing urban traffic issues, with completion expected in four years.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will oversee the implementation, integrating these corridors with key interchanges to facilitate seamless multimodal transportation. By integrating city and intercity services, the proposal is set to decongest main roads and significantly boost public transport ridership, anticipating future growth in daily commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)