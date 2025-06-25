Left Menu

Pune Metro Rail Project Phase 2: Boosting Urban Mobility

The Union Cabinet approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, featuring two elevated corridors spanning 12.75 km, at a cost of Rs 3,626 crore. These extensions, integrating with existing routes, aim to enhance connectivity and public transport in Pune, targeting completion within four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:18 IST
Pune Metro Rail Project Phase 2: Boosting Urban Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, which includes two elevated corridors expanding over 12.75 km with an estimated cost of Rs 3,626 crore. In a session led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government approved the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi corridors as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi line under Phase 1.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that these corridors will feature 13 stations, bridging the fast-growing suburbs like Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, and Wagholi. This initiative is designed to align with Pune's Comprehensive Mobility Plan, potentially increasing the use of public transport and addressing urban traffic issues, with completion expected in four years.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will oversee the implementation, integrating these corridors with key interchanges to facilitate seamless multimodal transportation. By integrating city and intercity services, the proposal is set to decongest main roads and significantly boost public transport ridership, anticipating future growth in daily commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025