Revitalizing Jharia: Government Approves Revised Master Plan for Fire Control and Rehabilitation

In a significant step towards addressing longstanding environmental and social issues, the Indian government has sanctioned a revised Rs 5,940-crore master plan to curb fires and rehabilitate affected families in the Jharia coalfield located in Jharkhand.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the updated Jharia Master Plan on Wednesday. The initiative focuses on sustainable livelihood for displaced families through skill programs and economic opportunities while developing essential infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals at resettlement sites.

Provisions include a Rs 1 lakh livelihood grant and up to Rs 3 lakh in credit facility for families. A dedicated fund for alternative livelihoods will also be established, along with skill development initiatives in cooperation with local institutions. The original Jharia Master Plan, initiated in 2009, had expired in 2021, prompting the updated action plan.

