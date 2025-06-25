India Returns to Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Ride
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian in space, marks India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years with a historic journey aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. Shukla invites fellow countrymen to join his mission, symbolizing India's growing presence in the space race.
In a historic milestone, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla embarked on a groundbreaking journey as India's second astronaut in space, courtesy of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. The craft launched from NASA's spaceport in Florida and entered orbit around Earth within minutes, marking India's return to space after 41 years.
Shukla, a former fighter pilot, expressed his excitement and pride in chaste Hindi, urging fellow countrymen to join this monumental journey. He highlighted the significance of India's human space program and the role it plays in elevating national pride.
The mission, facilitated by Axiom Space, is a commercial venture to the International Space Station, where the spacecraft is expected to dock. This mission signifies not only the revival of Indian space endeavors but also includes international cooperation with Poland and Hungary.
I want each one of you to be part of this journey, let us embark on India's human space programme together: Shukla from Dragon spacecraft.