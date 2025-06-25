Uttar Pradesh Launches Ambitious Van Mahotsav Drive to Boost Green Cover

In an ambitious move to enhance environmental conservation, Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7. The state's forest department, in collaboration with various other departments, has prepared 52.33 crore saplings to be planted across the state.

The initiative is part of a wider government plan to increase forest areas and is driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strong commitment to expanding green cover. A comprehensive soil preparation effort has been completed on 72,912 hectares to facilitate the plantation drive.

Nodal officer Deepak Kumar explained that sapling contributions include 18.60 crore teak and sheesham, 10.79 crore fruit plants, and 5.75 crore medicinal saplings. The forest officials are working with local NGOs, schools, and colleges to promote public participation and awareness.