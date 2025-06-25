Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Ambitious Van Mahotsav Drive to Boost Green Cover

Uttar Pradesh is set to host Van Mahotsav from July 1-7, aiming to plant 35 crore saplings. The state's forest department, along with others, is prepared with 52.33 crore saplings. The initiative aligns with CM Yogi Adityanath's commitment to expand green cover and involves collaboration with NGOs and the public.

Updated: 25-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to enhance environmental conservation, Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7. The state's forest department, in collaboration with various other departments, has prepared 52.33 crore saplings to be planted across the state.

The initiative is part of a wider government plan to increase forest areas and is driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strong commitment to expanding green cover. A comprehensive soil preparation effort has been completed on 72,912 hectares to facilitate the plantation drive.

Nodal officer Deepak Kumar explained that sapling contributions include 18.60 crore teak and sheesham, 10.79 crore fruit plants, and 5.75 crore medicinal saplings. The forest officials are working with local NGOs, schools, and colleges to promote public participation and awareness.

