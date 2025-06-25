Left Menu

India Ascends: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Journey to the ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla heads to the ISS, marking India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years. Part of a multinational Axiom Space mission, Shukla's journey sparks national pride and represents India's aspirations in space exploration, contributing to research on human physiology and more during their 14-day mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:47 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla embarked on a momentous journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, marking India's reentrance into human spaceflight after four decades. The Axiom Space mission launched successfully from Florida, carrying a diverse crew including former NASA astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson.

The launch, after multiple delays, saw the crew ascending on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Shouts of jubilation erupted from global watch parties as the spacecraft soared. Shukla, an Indian Air Force Group Captain, follows in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma, who ventured into space 41 years prior. His mission not only highlights India's scientific strides but also represents the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

The astronauts, including Shukla, will spend 14 days at the ISS conducting multiple scientific experiments. This mission contributes significantly to microgravity research, celebrating cultural diversity with their choice of on-board meals. As the world watches, Shukla's journey is a beacon of inspiration for a new generation of space enthusiasts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

