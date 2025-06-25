Left Menu

Himalayan Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and cloudbursts resulted in two deaths and about 20 missing in the Kullu and Kangra districts. Rescue operations are ongoing, while continuous heavy rain causes infrastructure damage, blocking roads and disrupting life.

In a sweeping natural disaster, Himachal Pradesh faced severe weather chaos on Wednesday, leaving two dead and nearly 20 missing. Flash floods and cloudbursts unleashed havoc in Kangra and Kullu districts, coinciding with relentless heavy rainfall across the region.

Rescue teams are battling challenging conditions as they carry out operations to locate missing individuals, primarily workers at the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site. Local authorities confirm significant damage to infrastructure, including partial road blockages and destroyed bridges.

As the meteorological department warns of continued downpours, local representatives urge residents to exercise caution and avoid rivers and drains. The state's disaster response is on high alert, coordinating rescue efforts amid the precarious weather situation.

