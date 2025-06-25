Himalayan Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Himachal Pradesh

In a sweeping natural disaster, Himachal Pradesh faced severe weather chaos on Wednesday, leaving two dead and nearly 20 missing. Flash floods and cloudbursts unleashed havoc in Kangra and Kullu districts, coinciding with relentless heavy rainfall across the region.

Rescue teams are battling challenging conditions as they carry out operations to locate missing individuals, primarily workers at the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site. Local authorities confirm significant damage to infrastructure, including partial road blockages and destroyed bridges.

As the meteorological department warns of continued downpours, local representatives urge residents to exercise caution and avoid rivers and drains. The state's disaster response is on high alert, coordinating rescue efforts amid the precarious weather situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)