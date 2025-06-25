Tragedy Strikes: Young Lives Disrupted by Live Wire

In Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a tragic electrocution incident claimed the life of Sumit Kumar, a 12-year-old boy, and severely injured another child. The boys, originally from Uttar Pradesh, encountered a snapped high-tension live wire while near the Basantar river.

The gruesome event unfolded on Wednesday when the high-tension wire overhead snapped, resulting in Sumit's instant death and leaving 11-year-old Gopala with severe burn injuries. Local officials confirmed the unfortunate incident and provided initial details on the boys' identities.

The injured boy, Gopala, was immediately rescued and taken to the sub-district hospital in Samba. Due to the severity of his burns, he was subsequently transferred to AIIMS hospital in Vijaypur for advanced treatment, highlighting the urgency of the medical situation.

