Telangana's Blueprint for a Healthier Hyderabad

In a bid to foster a healthier Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for reinforced sanitation measures to curb the spread of dengue and chikungunya. Reddy, in a meeting with the Municipal Administration department, stressed the importance of preventive actions, especially in areas prone to water-logging during the rainy season.

Anticipating future challenges, the Chief Minister advocated for strategic planning considering the city's projected growth over the next 25 years. This foresight aims to accommodate the rapidly increasing population of Hyderabad, offering sustainable solutions for urban expansion.

Moreover, Reddy instructed officials to devise a comprehensive blueprint for the city's 'core urban region' within the Outer Ring Road. This move sets the stage for a harmonized development approach, ensuring the city thrives amidst rising demands.

