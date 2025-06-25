Left Menu

Voyage of Discovery: Emulating Ancestors' Epic Sea Crossings

Researchers recreated a prehistoric sea journey to understand how Paleolithic people made long-distance crossings using dugout canoes. Traveling from Taiwan to Japan's Yonaguni Island, they battled strong currents over 45 hours, highlighting the skill and courage of ancient navigators against formidable ocean conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:33 IST
Voyage of Discovery: Emulating Ancestors' Epic Sea Crossings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious endeavor to unravel history, scientists embarked on an experimental voyage across the East China Sea in a bid to recreate the ancient journeys of Paleolithic people. They traveled from eastern Taiwan to Yonaguni Island in Japan using a dugout canoe, emulating technology and methods believed to have been used approximately 30,000 years ago.

The crew of five paddled their way across 140 miles of open sea in over 45 hours, facing intense fatigue and contending with the powerful Kuroshio current. Navigation was based on the sun, stars, and ocean swells, paralleling the tactics of early explorers, though modern safety measures included escort boats.

Previous attempts using reed and bamboo rafts had failed, prompting a change in strategy. This venture, echoing the notable 1947 Kon-Tiki expedition, not only sheds light on the seafaring prowess of ancient populations but also deepens respect for their navigation skills, underscored by scientific simulations affirming the possibility of such crossings in prehistoric times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025