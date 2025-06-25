Voyage of Discovery: Emulating Ancestors' Epic Sea Crossings

In an ambitious endeavor to unravel history, scientists embarked on an experimental voyage across the East China Sea in a bid to recreate the ancient journeys of Paleolithic people. They traveled from eastern Taiwan to Yonaguni Island in Japan using a dugout canoe, emulating technology and methods believed to have been used approximately 30,000 years ago.

The crew of five paddled their way across 140 miles of open sea in over 45 hours, facing intense fatigue and contending with the powerful Kuroshio current. Navigation was based on the sun, stars, and ocean swells, paralleling the tactics of early explorers, though modern safety measures included escort boats.

Previous attempts using reed and bamboo rafts had failed, prompting a change in strategy. This venture, echoing the notable 1947 Kon-Tiki expedition, not only sheds light on the seafaring prowess of ancient populations but also deepens respect for their navigation skills, underscored by scientific simulations affirming the possibility of such crossings in prehistoric times.

