Heat Wave Havoc: East Coast's Record Temperatures and Power Strain

The East Coast of the United States is experiencing unprecedented heat, with temperatures breaking records and reaching triple digits in numerous locations. On Tuesday, Baltimore hit a scorching 105 degrees Fahrenheit, shattering previous records. The relentless heat has left 127 million Americans under heat advisories.

The current conditions have significantly stressed the power grid, as operators struggle to meet the soaring demand for electricity. This strain highlights the vulnerability of the nation's aging infrastructure, which faces increasing pressure from climate change-induced weather extremes. According to experts, the frequency of such extreme weather events continues to rise.

A temporary relief is in store, as a cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures by the weekend. However, infrastructure damage has already been reported, with roads in New Jersey buckling and a bridge in Virginia malfunctioning due to the heat. Officials continue to urge caution as the region braces for further climate challenges.