Mexican Government Probes SpaceX Environmental Impact

In a significant move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday that her administration is probing potential contamination from a SpaceX facility located near the Mexican border in South Texas. The investigation was initiated following the explosion of a Starship rocket on June 18, which released a massive fireball into the atmosphere.

Reports have emerged of metal, plastic, and rocket debris discovered in Tamaulipas, a northern state adjacent to SpaceX's Starbase, after the explosion. During her routine news briefing, President Sheinbaum confirmed a comprehensive review is underway to determine which international laws may have been violated. She stated they aim to plan subsequent actions with SpaceX due to the alleged contamination. Attempts to get comments from SpaceX on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The situation escalated when Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal raised concerns on Tuesday, calling for an examination into SpaceX's adherence to regulations regarding facility placements in proximity to residential areas. This follows earlier reports of debris from a separate failed Starship launch on May 27 found on a Tamaulipas beach.

