Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm on Housing Affordability Crisis in Big Cities

In a candid critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has highlighted the escalating housing costs in major Indian cities as a pressing concern. Speaking via his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi pointed to a media report asserting that even the top 5% of urban families in Maharashtra would need more than a century's savings to afford a home in Mumbai.

Emphasizing the disparity, Gandhi stated, 'To buy a house in Mumbai, even the richest five percent of India's people will have to save 30% of their income for 109 years!' This stark revelation underscores the severe financial challenges confronting ordinary citizens, even those considered relatively affluent.

Gandhi further questioned the relevance of GDP figures to everyday lives, urging people to reveal the harsh reality behind their 'domestic budget.' He contended that for most families, achieving the dream of homeownership is eclipsed by economic burdens, challenging the notion of who truly benefits from reported economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)