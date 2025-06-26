Exploring New Frontiers in Science: From Killer Whales' Behavior to Alien Discoveries

In a fascinating development in marine biology, killer whales have been observed using seaweed to groom each other, showcasing their complex social behaviors. Researchers using drones captured these interactions in the Salish Sea, providing further evidence of sophisticated tool use among marine mammals.

Meanwhile, Europe's ambitious satellite manufacturing initiative, known as "Project Bromo," seems to be hitting hurdles. Delays and disagreements over costs and policies are stalling progress, despite pushes from French officials who seek to expedite the creation of a competitive European space company.

On the astronomical front, the James Webb Space Telescope has made its first discovery of a previously unknown exoplanet. This young gas giant, comparable in size to Saturn, orbits a star in the constellation Antlia, approximately 110 light-years from Earth, marking a significant milestone for space exploration.