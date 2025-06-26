Balkan Heatwave Drives Tourists to Cool Retreats
As a record-breaking heatwave hits the Balkans, health authorities urge caution, while people flock to lakes and mountain resorts seeking cooler climates. Serbia registered its hottest day since the 19th century, with temperatures expected to rise further. Tourists alter plans to escape the Adriatic heat for cooler northern regions.
- Country:
- Serbia
The Balkans are sweltering under an early summer heatwave, with health officials advising residents to seek shade and stay hydrated. Meteorologists reported Serbia experienced its hottest day on record, a trend that could threaten local agriculture due to prolonged drought conditions.
Temperatures are forecasted to soar to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across the region. Authorities have issued warnings for residents to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, amid fears for the upcoming harvest.
In response, visitors are moving away from the heat-ridden Adriatic coast to cooler areas. Tourists in Montenegro head to the Durmitor mountain resort, while Croatian locals find refuge at Bundek Lake. Meanwhile, Lake Ohrid remains a popular spot for North Macedonians familiar with high temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heatwave
- Balkans
- Serbia
- Montenegro
- Croatia
- Macedonia
- tourists
- temperatures
- health
- Adriatic
ALSO READ
Indian Tourists Lead the Charge in Sri Lanka
Shimla's Rainy Respite: A Heavenly Escape for Tourists
Tourists Return to Kashmir Amid Revived Confidence Post-Pahalgam Tragedy
Delhi Launches Evening Electric Bus Tours for Tourists
Croatian PM Plenković says his meeting with PM Modi reflects importance, strength of relations between two countries.