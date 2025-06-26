Balkan Heatwave Drives Tourists to Cool Retreats

The Balkans are sweltering under an early summer heatwave, with health officials advising residents to seek shade and stay hydrated. Meteorologists reported Serbia experienced its hottest day on record, a trend that could threaten local agriculture due to prolonged drought conditions.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across the region. Authorities have issued warnings for residents to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, amid fears for the upcoming harvest.

In response, visitors are moving away from the heat-ridden Adriatic coast to cooler areas. Tourists in Montenegro head to the Durmitor mountain resort, while Croatian locals find refuge at Bundek Lake. Meanwhile, Lake Ohrid remains a popular spot for North Macedonians familiar with high temperatures.

