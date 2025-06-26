South Africa's Struggle With Devastating Floods: A Climate Change Wake-Up Call
Severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has claimed 101 lives, including a baby, with two children missing. The disaster emphasized the region's vulnerability to climate change-induced weather events, prompting President Ramaphosa to declare a national disaster to expedite aid and infrastructure rebuilding.
- South Africa
The fatal floods that struck South Africa's Eastern Cape province have led to a concerning death toll of 101, with the youngest victim being just a year old, as confirmed by authorities on Thursday.
The flooding, propelled by excessive rain from a cold front on June 9 and 10, wreaked havoc, displacing over 4,000 and dismantling infrastructure, including power lines.
In response, the government declared a state of national disaster, unlocking relief funds, as President Cyril Ramaphosa attributed the catastrophic conditions to climate change.
