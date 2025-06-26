Left Menu

South Africa's Struggle With Devastating Floods: A Climate Change Wake-Up Call

Severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has claimed 101 lives, including a baby, with two children missing. The disaster emphasized the region's vulnerability to climate change-induced weather events, prompting President Ramaphosa to declare a national disaster to expedite aid and infrastructure rebuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The fatal floods that struck South Africa's Eastern Cape province have led to a concerning death toll of 101, with the youngest victim being just a year old, as confirmed by authorities on Thursday.

The flooding, propelled by excessive rain from a cold front on June 9 and 10, wreaked havoc, displacing over 4,000 and dismantling infrastructure, including power lines.

In response, the government declared a state of national disaster, unlocking relief funds, as President Cyril Ramaphosa attributed the catastrophic conditions to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

