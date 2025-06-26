Left Menu

Kerala Battles Monsoon Fury: Red Alert Issued as Floods and Landslides Loom

Intense monsoon rains in Kerala have triggered flooding in several districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue red alerts. Authorities are warning residents of potential landslides and advising fishermen and locals to exercise caution as rivers swell and heavy rainfall continues.

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red alerts for several districts. Low-lying areas in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur have experienced severe flooding, disrupting normal life and forcing the displacement of hundreds of residents to relief camps.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged caution, indicating potential flooding, landslides, and adverse coastal conditions. Fishermen are specifically advised to refrain from sea ventures for the next three days. IMD's alerts forecast extremely heavy rain, exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, in certain regions.

In Wayanad district's Mundakkai-Chooralmala area, relentless rain has led to the Chooralmala River being in strong spate, threatening nearby regions with flood risk. As a precaution, the Banasura Sagar dam's spillway will release water into the Karamanthodu river. Authorities remain on high alert, prioritizing public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

