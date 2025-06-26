Ghaziabad's Transformation: From Crime Dramas to a Modern Marvel

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the rapid development strides made by Ghaziabad over the past eight years.

From a city once associated with crime-themed films, Ghaziabad has evolved into a model of cleanliness and order, earning a spot among the world's top 50 cities.

The Chief Minister flagged off Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims and unveiled plans for a greenfield data center, new civic complexes, and enhanced urban greenery, marking a substantial leap in local infrastructure and livability.