Ajoo Gooja 2.0: Empowering Young Minds with Creativity and Cleanliness

In a vibrant effort to blend creativity with civic consciousness, over 800 schools participated in the Ajoo Gooja 2.0 children's festival at Dr Karni Singh Stadium. Organized by the Municipal Corporation of Bikaner, the three-day event included more than 80 activities aimed at reducing screen time through hands-on learning experiences such as painting, pottery, and traditional Indian games.

The festival encapsulated a strong message on cleanliness and sustainability under the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata'. Various local dignitaries, including MLAs and senior officials, partook by engaging with children, underscoring the importance of these values. The festival highlighted several initiatives, such as the 4-bin waste segregation system, RRR Centres, and Waste to Art activities, showcasing a creative approach to waste reuse.

Concluding with a 'Swachhata Pledge', eager young participants committed to maintaining cleanliness in their environments, shunning single-use plastics, and inspiring peers towards adopting sustainable habits.

