Left Menu

Sotefin Bharat Boosts Automated Parking with New Facility in West Bengal

Sotefin Bharat, part of Swiss automated parking leader Sotefin SA, launches a new manufacturing plant in West Bengal. The facility aims to create over 100 jobs, produce over 10,000 automated car parks annually, and support significant export activities. The company anticipates a 50-60% growth in upcoming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:28 IST
Sotefin Bharat Boosts Automated Parking with New Facility in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sotefin Bharat, the Indian arm of renowned Swiss automated parking company Sotefin SA, unveiled its latest manufacturing facility in West Bengal on Thursday. The cutting-edge plant represents a strategic investment of around Rs 40 crore, aiming to bolster the company's production capabilities and create over 100 new jobs. "This facility will enable us to support over 10,000 automated car parks annually," stated Managing Director & CEO Arup Choudhuri.

Located in Bagnan, Howrah district, the new plant is set to manufacture systems not only for the domestic market but also for export to the USA and Dubai. Executive Director Jignesh Sanghvi remarked that the company's order book currently stands at Rs 1,000 crore, supporting anticipated growth of 50-60% over the next 3-4 years.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Swiss Ambassador to India, Maya Jaoudhari Tissafi, along with senior company officials. The facility marks a significant milestone in enhancing Sotefin Bharat's presence and capabilities in the automated parking sector.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025