Sotefin Bharat Boosts Automated Parking with New Facility in West Bengal

Sotefin Bharat, the Indian arm of renowned Swiss automated parking company Sotefin SA, unveiled its latest manufacturing facility in West Bengal on Thursday. The cutting-edge plant represents a strategic investment of around Rs 40 crore, aiming to bolster the company's production capabilities and create over 100 new jobs. "This facility will enable us to support over 10,000 automated car parks annually," stated Managing Director & CEO Arup Choudhuri.

Located in Bagnan, Howrah district, the new plant is set to manufacture systems not only for the domestic market but also for export to the USA and Dubai. Executive Director Jignesh Sanghvi remarked that the company's order book currently stands at Rs 1,000 crore, supporting anticipated growth of 50-60% over the next 3-4 years.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Swiss Ambassador to India, Maya Jaoudhari Tissafi, along with senior company officials. The facility marks a significant milestone in enhancing Sotefin Bharat's presence and capabilities in the automated parking sector.