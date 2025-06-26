Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, four individuals lost their lives due to separate lightning incidents. Premchand Meena and Kailash Tanwar were killed in Aklera, Santosh Bai died in Rajpura, and Kajod Bheel from Badiya Ratadevi also perished. The tragedy highlights the dangers of lightning strikes in rural areas.

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan
In a tragic turn of events, four individuals lost their lives after lightning strikes hit separate locations in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday. The incidents have left local communities mourning and raise concerns over safety measures during thunderstorms.

Officials reported that in Aklera, two farmers, Premchand Meena and Kailash Tanwar, were fatally struck by lightning while they were engaged in agricultural activities. Meanwhile, in Rajpura village, a woman named Santosh Bai was also tragically killed by a lightning strike while working in a field. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital.

Another victim, Kajod Bheel from Badiya Ratadevi, succumbed to a lightning strike around 3:30 pm. His daughter-in-law, Mamta Bai, sustained injuries from the same lightning event and is currently receiving medical treatment. Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were released to grieving family members, marking a somber day in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

