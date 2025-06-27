Left Menu

Tragedy in Kerala: Building Collapse Claims Lives of Migrant Workers

A building collapse in central Kerala led to the death of three migrant workers. The structure, housing 17 workers, crumbled early Friday morning. Fourteen occupants escaped harm, while rescue operations took two and a half hours. An investigation is underway to determine structural issues and housing safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:55 IST
In a tragic incident, a building in the central Kerala district of Kodakara collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three migrant laborers. The early morning disaster, which occurred around 6 am, took place as the workers were preparing for their day.

Police and rescue services report that 14 of the 17 occupants escaped without injury. Due to the swift response, two of the trapped individuals were quickly rescued. However, the presence of large concrete slabs prolonged the rescue of a third person, according to fire officials.

The incident has prompted a deeper investigation into the building's structural integrity and the legality of housing arrangements by labor and revenue officials. Queries have been raised regarding the building's structural clearances and why it housed so many workers without adequate safety measures.

