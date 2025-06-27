Left Menu

Unveiling Earth's Ancient Secrets: Canada's Oldest Rocks Rediscovered

Scientists have identified what may be the world's oldest rocks in Canada's Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt, estimated to be 4.16 billion years old. The findings offer insights into Earth's primordial state, though local Inuit communities have restricted further sampling due to past damage.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists have unveiled what may be the world's oldest known rocks, discovered in the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in Canada. Estimated to be approximately 4.16 billion years old, these ancient rocks provide a rare glimpse into Earth's earliest geological history.

The rocks, found along the eastern shore of Hudson Bay in Quebec, have been the subject of debate regarding their age. Initial studies placed their age at 4.3 billion years, but the new research, which employed two distinct dating methods, settles on 4.16 billion years. The findings were published in the journal Science, highlighting a consistent result from both techniques.

However, further study is currently restricted as the local Inuit community has prohibited additional sampling. Previous research visits led to noticeable damage and unauthorized sales of the rock samples. The community is now advocating for a provincial park to protect the site while allowing controlled scientific exploration.

