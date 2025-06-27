Bihar Pioneers National Bridge Safety with Landmark Maintenance Policy
Bihar government collaborates with IIT Delhi and IIT Patna to audit bridges under the Bihar State Bridge Maintenance Policy 2025. Targeting safety enhancements for 3,968 bridges, the framework involves systematic audits, repairs, and real-time monitoring proposals to ensure resilient infrastructure and safe travel, setting a national benchmark in bridge management.
The Bihar government has enlisted the expertise of IIT Delhi and IIT Patna to conduct audits on 85 major bridges as part of the pioneering Bihar State Bridge Maintenance Policy 2025. Announced Friday, this policy is the first state-level framework devoted to systematic bridge maintenance across the country.
Aimed at enhancing the safety of 3,968 bridges, including 532 significant structures built in the last 18 years, the initiative underscores Bihar's commitment to infrastructure resilience. IIT Delhi and IIT Patna will provide vital reports on bridge conditions, assessing the integrity of 85 key structures across the state.
The allocated budget for the technical consultations amounts to Rs 16.61 crore. The audits by the IITs will lead to detailed repair and rehabilitation plans, which will be executed by the Bihar State Road Building Corporation. Furthermore, Bihar is exploring advanced monitoring technologies like drone cameras, following successful digital audits by tech firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
