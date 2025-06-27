Left Menu

Chandigarh Sets Benchmark: Smart Governance and Solar Milestones

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated development projects worth Rs 100 crore in Chandigarh, boosting education and infrastructure. The city sets an example in citizen-centric justice reforms and smart governance, achieving 100% rooftop solar milestones and progressing towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 100 crore in Chandigarh. These projects aim to bolster the region's education and infrastructure sectors significantly.

During his speech, Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that the 'Viksit Bharat' dream is becoming a reality under Modi's leadership. Chandigarh has also become the first union territory to implement three new criminal laws, contributing to the nation's citizen-centric justice reforms.

Chandigarh is setting itself apart with 100% rooftop solar accomplishments ahead of schedule, a strong digital infrastructure, and a primary focus on citizen safety. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the city embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' aiming to be a model city for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

