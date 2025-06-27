Left Menu

Tragic Flooding in Swat Valley Claims Nine Lives

At least nine people died after floodwaters swept away a family taking a picnic by the Swat River in northern Pakistan. The sudden flood was intensified by monsoon rains. Rescue efforts are ongoing with some family members still missing, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least nine people lost their lives when floodwaters swept through a family picnic along the Swat River in northern Pakistan on Friday, officials confirmed. The sudden surge, caused by heavy monsoon rains, caught children in the water taking photos, leading relatives to dive in to attempt rescue.

According to district administrator Shehzad Mahboob, the fast-moving flood claimed multiple lives before help could reach the scene. Rescue workers, alongside local volunteers, continued searching for survivors, retrieving nine bodies so far. While four family members were rescued, four remain unaccounted for.

A video verified by Reuters displayed the terrifying scene of individuals trapped by the deluge. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has since issued warnings of elevated flood levels in the area. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow over the incident, highlighting the dangers tourists face amidst changing weather patterns.

