Tiger Tragedy in Karnataka: A Poisonous Outcry

Tragedy struck Karnataka's Male Mahadeshwara Hills as a tigress and her four cubs succumbed to poisoning after ingesting tainted cow flesh, forest officials confirmed on Friday. The discovery during a routine patrol on Thursday has ignited public outrage and prompted political accusations of negligence by the ruling government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised action based on investigation reports, while Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre vowed accountability. Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai criticized the forest department, citing risks from increasing human activities near tiger habitats. T Heeralal, a conservator of forests, confirmed the tigers ingested poison, with forensic tests underway to determine specifics.

The controversy also touches on reports of forest staff skipping patrols due to wage issues. To counter future threats, the department has intensified surveillance in the Hugyam range using drones and GPS-enabled patrols. Efforts continue to address anti-poaching measures, as experts work toward revealing more through ongoing tests.