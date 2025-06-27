Left Menu

Star-Studded Venetian Wedding: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wed Amid Protests

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez celebrated their wedding in Venice amid protests from locals. The multi-day gala, with an estimated cost of $50 million, was attended by numerous celebrities and sparked criticism from activists emphasizing the city's depopulation and locals' neglect over hosting events for the affluent.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice, attended by a host of celebrities which sparked local protests over rising living costs and depopulation concerns.

Wearing a cream skirt suit and head scarf, Sanchez greeted onlookers before joining Bezos on the elegant boat ride to their ceremony at San Giorgio, where performances included singing from Matteo Bocelli. However, a city hall official indicated the ceremony held no legal status under Italian law.

Despite widespread protests, asserting that Venice is being exploited by the wealthy at the expense of its residents, local businesses acknowledged the economic boost the event brought. The weekend's celebrations were expected to enhance Venice's economic portfolio significantly, with media coverage predicted to inject millions into the city's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

