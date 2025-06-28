Ravaging Rains: Rongjiang's Battle Against Unprecedented Floods

Heavy rain lashed China's southwestern Guizhou province on Saturday, further inundating the already flood-stricken riverside city of Rongjiang. This marked the second time this week that the city, located at the confluence of three rivers and housing 300,000 residents, was submerged. The previous deluge had already claimed six lives and forced the evacuation of over 80,000 people.

In response to the renewed flood threat, local authorities elevated the city's flood emergency response to its highest level. The main hydrological station predicted the peak water level would surpass the safety threshold by 2 meters at 253.50 meters (832 ft), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The floods have potential consequences for the local economy, which had recently been buoyed by tourism following a social media-fueled soccer league sensation. Climate change was noted by officials as a factor in the increased frequency and intensity of rainfall, raising fears of unpredictable events with severe impacts.