Left Menu

Ravaging Rains: Rongjiang's Battle Against Unprecedented Floods

Heavy rain hit Rongjiang in China's Guizhou province again, compounding flood woes and leading to evacuations. The city, home to 300,000, faced record downpours this week. Authorities raised flood response to the highest level. Recent floods impacted local economy, with climate change cited as a contributing factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:37 IST
Ravaging Rains: Rongjiang's Battle Against Unprecedented Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Heavy rain lashed China's southwestern Guizhou province on Saturday, further inundating the already flood-stricken riverside city of Rongjiang. This marked the second time this week that the city, located at the confluence of three rivers and housing 300,000 residents, was submerged. The previous deluge had already claimed six lives and forced the evacuation of over 80,000 people.

In response to the renewed flood threat, local authorities elevated the city's flood emergency response to its highest level. The main hydrological station predicted the peak water level would surpass the safety threshold by 2 meters at 253.50 meters (832 ft), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The floods have potential consequences for the local economy, which had recently been buoyed by tourism following a social media-fueled soccer league sensation. Climate change was noted by officials as a factor in the increased frequency and intensity of rainfall, raising fears of unpredictable events with severe impacts.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025