Mysterious Demise of Tigress Reveals Struggles in Bandipur

A five-year-old tigress was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Post-mortem examinations revealed starvation and infighting as the causes of death. A related incident involved the poisoning of a tigress and her cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills by a farmer seeking revenge for livestock losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery emerged from the Gundre forest range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve as forest officials found a five-year-old tigress dead during routine patrols.

Post-mortem results revealed the tigress succumbed to starvation after infighting rendered it unable to hunt, with no food found in its system.

In a connected incident in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, three suspects were arrested following the poisoning of a tigress and her cubs, allegedly as retribution for livestock losses to predators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

