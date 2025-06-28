Mysterious Demise of Tigress Reveals Struggles in Bandipur
A five-year-old tigress was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Post-mortem examinations revealed starvation and infighting as the causes of death. A related incident involved the poisoning of a tigress and her cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills by a farmer seeking revenge for livestock losses.
A tragic discovery emerged from the Gundre forest range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve as forest officials found a five-year-old tigress dead during routine patrols.
Post-mortem results revealed the tigress succumbed to starvation after infighting rendered it unable to hunt, with no food found in its system.
In a connected incident in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, three suspects were arrested following the poisoning of a tigress and her cubs, allegedly as retribution for livestock losses to predators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
