Mysterious Demise of Tigress Reveals Struggles in Bandipur

A tragic discovery emerged from the Gundre forest range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve as forest officials found a five-year-old tigress dead during routine patrols.

Post-mortem results revealed the tigress succumbed to starvation after infighting rendered it unable to hunt, with no food found in its system.

In a connected incident in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, three suspects were arrested following the poisoning of a tigress and her cubs, allegedly as retribution for livestock losses to predators.

