Tragic Demise of Tigress Highlights Challenges in Wildlife Conservation

A five-year-old tigress was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Post-mortem reports indicate natural causes, including starvation and infighting, as the cause of death. The incident highlights challenges in wildlife conservation, as another case reveals human retaliation against predators after a cow was preyed upon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A five-year-old tigress was discovered dead in the Gundre forest range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, officials announced on Saturday.

The carcass was located by forest department personnel during a regular patrol on Thursday evening. A post-mortem conducted on Friday confirmed that natural causes, including starvation and infighting, led to the animal's demise.

Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakaran explained that the tigress had been involved in an infighting incident and was unable to hunt subsequently, leading to starvation. This occurrence coincides with another tragic event where a man retaliated against wild cats for preying on his cow, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

