Tragic Demise of Tigress Highlights Challenges in Wildlife Conservation

A five-year-old tigress was discovered dead in the Gundre forest range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, officials announced on Saturday.

The carcass was located by forest department personnel during a regular patrol on Thursday evening. A post-mortem conducted on Friday confirmed that natural causes, including starvation and infighting, led to the animal's demise.

Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakaran explained that the tigress had been involved in an infighting incident and was unable to hunt subsequently, leading to starvation. This occurrence coincides with another tragic event where a man retaliated against wild cats for preying on his cow, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)