Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Claim Seven Lives

A devastating flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu has increased the death toll to seven, with a child's body recently recovered. Search efforts continue for four missing individuals. The floods, triggered by a cloudburst, have led to significant tragedies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Claim Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts has increased to seven, officials reported, following the recovery of an additional body. The tragedy unfolded after rains caused a cloudburst, leading to the deadly torrents.

A minor girl, identified as Murti Devi, was among the victims. Her body was discovered by the river in Bakshahal village, Kullu, while her father and aunt remain missing. Murti and her family were swept away by the floods on Wednesday in the Sainj area.

Efforts to locate four missing individuals continue amid bad weather. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and home guards are jointly conducting search-and-rescue operations. The state meteorological department has warned of further heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of additional flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025