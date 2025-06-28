Tragedy Strikes: Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Claim Seven Lives

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts has increased to seven, officials reported, following the recovery of an additional body. The tragedy unfolded after rains caused a cloudburst, leading to the deadly torrents.

A minor girl, identified as Murti Devi, was among the victims. Her body was discovered by the river in Bakshahal village, Kullu, while her father and aunt remain missing. Murti and her family were swept away by the floods on Wednesday in the Sainj area.

Efforts to locate four missing individuals continue amid bad weather. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and home guards are jointly conducting search-and-rescue operations. The state meteorological department has warned of further heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of additional flash floods.

