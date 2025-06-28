Rajasthan Reels: Monsoon Deluge Hits Desert State

In an unexpected turn of weather, parts of Rajasthan experienced notable rainfall overnight, significantly impacting Jaisalmer. As per the local Met department, Jaisalmer recorded a notable 69 mm of rain by Saturday morning.

In addition, Alwar, Sikar, and Jodhpur documented rainfall levels of 27.8 mm, 19.6 mm, and 18.9 mm respectively, painting a picture of widespread precipitation across the state.

According to forecasts, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next few days. Simultaneously, isolated regions in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions could witness heavy to very heavy rain from Wednesday to Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)