Rajasthan Reels: Monsoon Deluge Hits Desert State

Parts of Rajasthan experienced significant rainfall, with Jaisalmer receiving the highest at 69 mm. Other places like Alwar, Sikar, and Jodhpur also reported rainfall. Further rain is predicted across Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, while heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Jaipur and other divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of weather, parts of Rajasthan experienced notable rainfall overnight, significantly impacting Jaisalmer. As per the local Met department, Jaisalmer recorded a notable 69 mm of rain by Saturday morning.

In addition, Alwar, Sikar, and Jodhpur documented rainfall levels of 27.8 mm, 19.6 mm, and 18.9 mm respectively, painting a picture of widespread precipitation across the state.

According to forecasts, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next few days. Simultaneously, isolated regions in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions could witness heavy to very heavy rain from Wednesday to Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

