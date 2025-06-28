Left Menu

Drone Survey for Vadhvan Port Project Completed Amid Local Concerns

The drone survey for the Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district is complete. While some villagers protested, meetings have been held to discuss demands, including employment for locals and compensation for land and fishermen. JNPT prioritises local hiring as development plans proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:52 IST
Drone Survey for Vadhvan Port Project Completed Amid Local Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district has moved a step forward with the completion of a drone survey, district officials announced on Saturday. However, a group of villagers remains apprehensive that the seaport could jeopardize their livelihoods.

The survey, conducted by ITDC, faced initial resistance from locals, prompting district administration to convene a meeting. Although original protesters were absent, coastal village representatives attended. Discussions focused on demands for land compensation, local employment, and measures for fishermen affected by the port.

In response to community concerns, Deputy Collector Mahesh Sagar revealed that JNPT has committed to favoring locals in job opportunities. A compensation policy for fishermen is also being formulated. The Rs 76,200 crore project, backed by the Union Cabinet, involves a collaborative effort between JNPA and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

