Vatican Launches 'Mass for the Care of Creation' to Address Climate Change

The Vatican has unveiled a new rite, allowing priests to conduct a 'Mass for the care of creation,' designed to inspire Catholics to be responsible stewards of the Earth. This initiative reaffirms the Church's commitment to addressing the crucial issue of global climate change.

Historically, Catholic priests have had the privilege to commemorate special Masses for various purposes, such as praying for the nation or expressing gratitude after a harvest. Now, the newly approved rite, the 50th of its kind sanctioned by the Vatican, extends that tradition to focus on the environment, urging believers to cherish creation.

Cardinal Michael Czerny emphasized the call for faithful stewardship at the Vatican press conference, while the late Pope Francis's advocacy for environmental care is being carried forward. The rite's introduction follows global bishops' appeals urging stronger governmental actions against climate change.

