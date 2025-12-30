Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Church Construction Sparks Controversy in Teekli Village

An under-construction church in Teekli village faces opposition from local Hindu organizations, citing fears of religious conversions. Despite obtaining governmental permissions, tensions have led to vandalism and 'mahapanchayat' meetings. Authorities insist on maintaining law and order, warning leaders against disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:30 IST
In Teekli village, an under-construction church has become the epicenter of a heated debate, with nearby Hindu organizations alleging potential religious conversion activities. Despite having the necessary permissions, the site has been vandalized, prompting police intervention to ensure safety and order.

Officers have reminded local leaders that the construction is legally sanctioned, warning them against any actions disrupting peace. Authorities have increased security at the site, deploying officers on patrol to prevent further incidents.

However, following a 'mahapanchayat' by villagers and Hindu group leaders like the VHP and Bajrang Dal, calls have intensified against the construction, claiming a lack of local Christian residents. Notices have been issued to gather involved parties for discussions with law enforcement.

